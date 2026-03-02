Anthropic has announced a new feature that lets users import ‘memories’ from other AI chatbots directly into Claude. The San Francisco-based AI startup said that user context and preferences from other AI providers to Claude through a simplified process.

“You’ve spent months teaching another AI how you work. That context shouldn’t disappear because you want to try something new. Claude can import what matters, so your first conversation feels like your hundredth,” Anthropic said.

“With one copy-paste, Claude updates its memory and picks up right where you left off. Memory is available on all paid plans,” it added. The company first announced the feature through a post on the official Claude handle on Threads on Sunday, March 1.

However, the capability of importing memories from other chatbots is currently limited to Claude Pro subscribers who pay between $17-$20 dollars monthly. Notably, Anthropic’s announcement comes amid growing backlash against rival OpenAI over its partnership with the US government for deploying its AI models for military use.

Last week, the US Department of Defence cancelled its deal with Anthropic following the Dario Amodei-led company’s refusal to compromise on two non-negotiable “red lines” for Claude’s military use: no mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons. US President Donald Trump ordered all federal agencies to stop using Anthropic’s AI models immediately, with the AI firm being labelled a “supply chain risk to national security”, a designation typically reserved for adversarial foreign companies.

On the same day, OpenAI announced a new partnership with the US Defence Department and claimed that the terms of the agreement contained three major red lines for use of its models with the US government, including the use of its AI for mass domestic surveillance, direct autonomous weapons systems and high-stakes automated decisions.

While Anthropic may have lost the Pentagon deal to OpenAI, it has drawn stronger support on social media even as ChatGPT users raised concerns about the chatbot’s use for military purposes – with some trending ‘Cancel ChatGPT’ on X and Reddit.

“We’re all in the death business now that OpenAI has succumbed to the corrupt Department of War. Let’s see proof of your cancellation boys and girls [sic],” a Reddit user wrote. “With a heavy heart, I have canceled my ChatGPT subscription. No longer will I fund the machine that creates summaries that I only skim of articles that I will never read [sic],” another user wrote. Meanwhile, Anthropic’s Claude AI chatbot app has surpassed ChatGPT to become the number 1 free app in Apple US App Store rankings.

How to import memory to Claude?

Anthropic outlined the following steps to do so:

Step 1: Copy and paste the provided prompt into a chat with any AI provider. It’s written specifically to help users get all of their context in one chat. The prompt is:

“I’m moving to another service and need to export my data. List every memory you have stored about me, as well as any context you’ve learned about me from past conversations. Output everything in a single code block so I can easily copy it. Format each entry as: [date saved, if available] – memory content. Make sure to cover all of the following — preserve my words verbatim where possible: Instructions I’ve given you about how to respond (tone, format, style, ‘always do X’, ‘never do Y’). Personal details: name, location, job, family, interests. Projects, goals, and recurring topics. Tools, languages, and frameworks I use. Preferences and corrections I’ve made to your behavior. Any other stored context not covered above. Do not summarize, group, or omit any entries. After the code block, confirm whether that is the complete set or if any remain.”

Step 2: Copy and paste the results into Claude’s memory settings.