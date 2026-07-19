Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 access plans change from July 20: Here’s what’s new

Anthropic restored access to Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 after the US lifted export controls, marking a major shift in how frontier AI models are regulated. (Image: Reuters)

Anthropic has been putting off charging Claude subscribers for usage-based access to its best consumer AI model, Claude Fable 5, for months now. This bonus usage phase is coming to an end on July 20, at least somewhat.

In its latest revised Fable 5 access plans, Anthropic has announced that Claude Max and Team Premium subscribers will still be able to use the model as part of their subscription but at a sharply reduced 50 per cent usage limit.

Meanwhile, Pro and Team Standard subscribers will effectively lose all access to Fable 5 under the paid plans and will have to pay API prices to continue using the model. However, they will be given a one-time $100 usage credit, which is not expected to last very long.