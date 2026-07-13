Anthropic extends Claude Fable 5 access to paid subscribers until July 19: Here’s what changes later

Claude power users have received an extra week to keep using Anthropic’s most powerful AI model, Claude Fable 5.

The AI startup on Sunday, July 12, announced that it will be extending access to Claude Fable 5 for paid subscribers until July 19. Subscribers of Claude Pro, Max, Team, and premium seats on seat-based Enterprise plans, where enabled by the organisation, are eligible for the extended promotion.

However, free tier users, standard seats on seat-based Enterprise plans, usage-based Enterprise plans, or API usage of Fable 5 are not eligible.

Earlier Anthropic had said Fable 5 would be accessible via its Pro, Max, Team, and premium Enterprise subscriptions only through July 7. After the deadline, users who want to continue using Fable 5 would need to pay for additional usage credits. The initial July 7 deadline was then extended to July 12. Now, it has been extended for a third time and is set to expire on July 19.