Anthropic extends Claude Fable 5 access to paid subscribers until July 19: Here’s what changes later

Claude power users have received an extra week to keep using Anthropic’s most powerful AI model, Claude Fable 5.
The AI startup on Sunday, July 12, announced that it will be extending access to Claude Fable 5 for paid subscribers until July 19. Subscribers of Claude Pro, Max, Team, and premium seats on seat-based Enterprise plans, where enabled by the organisation, are eligible for the extended promotion.
However, free tier users, standard seats on seat-based Enterprise plans, usage-based Enterprise plans, or API usage of Fable 5 are not eligible.
Earlier Anthropic had said Fable 5 would be accessible via its Pro, Max, Team, and premium Enterprise subscriptions only through July 7. After the deadline, users who want to continue using Fable 5 would need to pay for additional usage credits. The initial July 7 deadline was then extended to July 12. Now, it has been extended for a third time and is set to expire on July 19.
To be sure, carving out Fable 5 access from its subscriptions is not a permanent move as Anthropic has plans to restore access when it has enough compute power to handle the demand. “We’ve extended this promotion through July 19, 2026 at 11:59:59 PM PT,” Anthropic noted in a support document. The 50% increase to Claude Code weekly usage limits has also been extended through the same date,” Anthropic said in a post on X.
Fable 5 draws from the same weekly usage pool as other Claude models. As part of the extended promotion, paid subscribers can use Fable 5 for up to 50 per cent of their weekly subscription limits at no extra cost without having to claim or activate anything.
However, according to Anthropic, Fable 5 consumes weekly tokens faster than any other Claude AI models.
There are several ways to access Fable 5 for paid subscribers. The high-performance, cutting-edge model can be accessed across Claude on the web, Claude Mobile, Claude Desktop, Claude Cowork, Claude Code, Claude Design, Claude for Microsoft 365, Claude for Teams, and Claude Tag.
The web, desktop, and mobile versions of Claude allow users to select Fable 5 from the model picker. Once subscribers reach their 50 per cent weekly Fable 5 allowance, they can either continue accessing Fable 5 with usage credits which are billed separately from their subscriptions or switch to another Claude model in order to continue working within their remaining subscription limits at no additional cost.