Anthropic in talks with Samsung for a potential AI chip collaboration: Report

Anthropic is reportedly in talks with Samsung over a potential custom AI chip. (Image: Reuters)

Artificial Intelligence startup Anthropic is reportedly exploring the development of a custom AI chip and has held discussions with Samsung over a potential collaboration, according to a report by The Information.

The development comes months after a Reuters report indicated that Anthropic was considering designing its own chips to address growing concerns around AI hardware availability and supply constraints. However, details surrounding the proposed processor remain unclear.

According to the report, Anthropic has not yet finalised the intended purpose of the chip, its server integration strategy, or its performance targets. The company declined to comment on a possible partnership with Samsung.