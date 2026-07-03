Anthropic in talks with Samsung for a potential AI chip collaboration: Report

Artificial Intelligence startup Anthropic is reportedly exploring the development of a custom AI chip and has held discussions with Samsung over a potential collaboration, according to a report by The Information.
The development comes months after a Reuters report indicated that Anthropic was considering designing its own chips to address growing concerns around AI hardware availability and supply constraints. However, details surrounding the proposed processor remain unclear.
According to the report, Anthropic has not yet finalised the intended purpose of the chip, its server integration strategy, or its performance targets. The company declined to comment on a possible partnership with Samsung.
Anthropic said its infrastructure approach will continue to rely on chips supplied by Google, Amazon and Nvidia, adding that it has nothing further to share regarding discussions with Samsung.
The move would place Anthropic among a growing number of AI companies investing in custom silicon to optimise workloads and reduce dependence on Nvidia, which continues to dominate the AI accelerator market.
The reported talks also follow recent announcements from competitors. Last week, OpenAI unveiled its first custom inference chip, dubbed ‘Jalapeno’, developed in partnership with Broadcom. The company claims the processor delivers improved performance-per-watt compared with competing alternatives.
Meanwhile, Amazon offers its Trainium chips for AI training workloads, while Google continues to expand the availability of its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) through its cloud services.
Samsung already plays a significant role in the AI supply chain through its semiconductor manufacturing business and partnerships with Nvidia. The South Korean technology giant has also explored collaborations with companies including Google as demand for specialised AI hardware continues to rise.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)