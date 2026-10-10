Anthropic discloses rogue AI incident involving fake homicide tip to police

Anthropic's Claude AI model submitted a bogus tip about an unsolved homicide to a Philadelphia police website during an automated testing process. (Image: Reuters)

An Anthropic artificial intelligence model submitted a false homicide tip to a Philadelphia police website, among a string of incidents the AI company disclosed on Friday detailing Claude models’ unsanctioned manipulation of some government websites.

It is the first known instance in which a rogue AI appears to have tried to communicate a bogus tip to authorities, despite instructions not to create accounts or submit anything destructive, while not explicitly barred from submitting ⁠forms.

The ​cases are the latest examples of rogue or undesired behaviour by the AI models of tech companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI.

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They add fuel to national concerns about the fast-advancing technology amid reports of corporate network hacks by AI agents, and researchers’ warnings of an eventual existential threat to humanity.