Anthropic’s Claude-powered AI agents reportedly gained unauthorised access to voter data in a US state, ahead of the November midterm elections in the country.

The incident was observed while the AI agents were carrying out an internal statistics project. Claude was able to access aggregated vote counts from Georgia’s official portal. This information is generally available to the public for a fee. However, in this case, the AI agents bypassed the paywall and retrieved the electoral information, according to a report by Axios.

Georgia’s voter registration system and other voting records were not accessed by the so-called ‘rogue’ AI agents.