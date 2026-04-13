Anthropic introduces Claude AI integration for Microsoft Word users

In the past few months, the San Francisco-based AI startup has rapidly expanded Claude’s capabilities to appeal to more than just developers. (Image: Anthropic)

Microsoft Word users may soon be able to use Claude’s AI capabilities to review, redline, and draft documents within the popular word processing programme.

The beta version of Claude for Word was rolled out by Anthropic on Saturday, April 11. The purpose-built AI integration is “designed for professionals who work extensively with documents, particularly in legal review, financial memo drafting, and iterative editing,” Anthropic said.

With Claude for Word, users can ask questions about their documents and receive AI-generated answers with clickable section citations. The latest Word add-in also enables capabilities such as editing selected text while preserving surrounding styles, numbering, and formatting. It also offers a ‘tracked changes mode’ that allows users to accept or reject every edit as a revision, as per the company.