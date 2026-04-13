Anthropic introduces Claude AI integration for Microsoft Word users

Microsoft Word users may soon be able to use Claude’s AI capabilities to review, redline, and draft documents within the popular word processing programme.
The beta version of Claude for Word was rolled out by Anthropic on Saturday, April 11. The purpose-built AI integration is “designed for professionals who work extensively with documents, particularly in legal review, financial memo drafting, and iterative editing,” Anthropic said.
With Claude for Word, users can ask questions about their documents and receive AI-generated answers with clickable section citations. The latest Word add-in also enables capabilities such as editing selected text while preserving surrounding styles, numbering, and formatting. It also offers a ‘tracked changes mode’ that allows users to accept or reject every edit as a revision, as per the company.
In its announcement blog post, Anthropic provided examples of prompts that could be used by lawyers to review a legal contract in Word. Claude for Word is currently available only to Team and Enterprise plans.
It marks yet another potential challenge to Microsoft’s flagship office suite of tools. Anthropic is also making a push into the legal profession with Claude for Word, where AI is already finding a wide range of practical applications.
In the past few months, the San Francisco-based AI startup has rapidly expanded Claude’s capabilities to appeal to more than just developers and embed the AI model across finance teams, human resource departments, etc. Earlier this year, Anthropic launched Claude into Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint.
“Claude for Word accelerates document work through intelligent assistance. It reads complex multi-section documents, works through comment threads, and edits clauses while preserving your formatting, numbering, and styles,” as per the product’s description on the official Microsoft Marketplace.
“Whether you’re triaging counterparty redlines, drafting from a template, or running a final consistency check, Claude maintains full transparency — every edit can land as a tracked change you review before accepting,” the post adds.