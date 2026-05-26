Anthropic co-founder warns of AI’s impact on jobs as Pope Leo XIV urges regulation

AI could replace human labour on a ‘very large scale’, Anthropic co-founder Christoph Olah warned during a Vatican event hosted by Pope Leo XIV, adding to growing concerns over how rapidly advancing AI systems may reshape employment.

The remarks came on May 25, when Pope Leo XIV presented Magnifica Humanitas, his first major encyclical after being elected, where he outlined the moral and social challenges posed by AI. While the Pope’s document was expected to centre on ethics, technology, and the future of artificial intelligence, concerns over job losses quickly drew attention.

While the Pope warned against unchecked technological power, Olah, seated among cardinals and theologians at the event, cautioned that AI could significantly disrupt jobs worldwide.