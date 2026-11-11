Anthropic brings Claude to Google Meet to tackle tasks live

Anthropic said on Tuesday it was bringing its Claude assistant to video conference platform Google Meet, as the company pushes to integrate AI deeper into everyday office work.

Earlier in the day, Anthropic launched a roadshow for its highly anticipated US initial public offering, with plans to raise as much as $64.4 billion at ⁠a $1.02 ​trillion valuation. The offering will test investors’ appetite for the AI boom and Anthropic’s massive spending plans.

Called Claude Meetings, the new feature will let users add Claude to ​video ​calls as a visible participant. Anthropic ⁠said Claude would be able to follow the conversation and turn discussions into work in ‌real time, while also drafting plans, creating timelines and answering questions in the call’s chat.