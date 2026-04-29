Anthropic lets users plug Claude directly into Adobe, Autodesk creative suite

Anthropic’s Claude integrates with creative tools like Adobe and Blender through new connectors, enabling AI-assisted workflows across design, music, and 3D production. (Image: Express Image)

Anthropic on Tuesday, April 28, introduced a way to integrate its Claude AI assistant into professional creative workflows, unveiling a set of new connectors designed to work directly with widely used creative tools.

The connectors enable Claude to interact with platforms such as Ableton, Adobe, Affinity, Autodesk Fusion, Blender, Resolume Arena, Wire, SketchUp, and Splice. These connectors allow Claude to tap into external platforms, helping users complete tasks more efficiently within their existing workflows.

“Today, with a coalition of partners including Blender, Autodesk, Adobe, Ableton, and Splice, we’re releasing a set of connectors—tools that let Claude work alongside the software creative professionals rely on so creatives can extend their reach,” the frontier AI lab said on its official website. According to Anthropic, this could open up new opportunities for creatives to work, enabling them to handle more complex, large-scale projects with greater ease.

