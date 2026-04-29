Anthropic lets users plug Claude directly into Adobe, Autodesk creative suite

Anthropic on Tuesday, April 28, introduced a way to integrate its Claude AI assistant into professional creative workflows, unveiling a set of new connectors designed to work directly with widely used creative tools.
The connectors enable Claude to interact with platforms such as Ableton, Adobe, Affinity, Autodesk Fusion, Blender, Resolume Arena, Wire, SketchUp, and Splice. These connectors allow Claude to tap into external platforms, helping users complete tasks more efficiently within their existing workflows.
“Today, with a coalition of partners including Blender, Autodesk, Adobe, Ableton, and Splice, we’re releasing a set of connectors—tools that let Claude work alongside the software creative professionals rely on so creatives can extend their reach,” the frontier AI lab said on its official website. According to Anthropic, this could open up new opportunities for creatives to work, enabling them to handle more complex, large-scale projects with greater ease.
Here’s a brief description of each connector:
– Ableton: Lets users question official documentation for Live and Push directly through Claude.
– Adobe: Provides access to 50 tools across Creative Cloud apps such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Express, enabling in-app assistance.
– Affinity: Helps automate repetitive production tasks and even generate custom features tailored to specific creative needs.
– Autodesk Fusion: Allows subscribers to create and modify 3D models through conversational prompts with Claude.
– Blender: Introduces a natural-language interface for its Python API, allowing users to analyse and debug scenes and build custom tools alongside access to documentation.
– Resolume Arena and Resolume Wire: Enables real-time control of visual performance tools like Arena and Avenue using natural language.
– SketchUp: Lets users describe ideas to generate initial 3D models, which can then be refined further within SketchUp.
– Splice: Allows music producers to explore and search its library of royalty-free samples.
Arthropic has also joined the Blender Development Fund as a corporate patron, supporting the continued growth of the open-source creative software. Meanwhile, Blender developers have created an MCP connector, which is now officially available for Claude.
This marks the company’s latest efforts to break into the creative industry following its launch of Claude Design earlier this month, where Anthropic expanded its AI assistant’s capabilities into visual content generation. Claude Design is currently available in research preview, and it allows users to generate professional-grade designs, including presentations, marketing materials, and one-page documents, all using simple prompts in natural language.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)