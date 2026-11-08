How is Anthropic using AI to speed up its own development? Key takeaways from new METR report

Anthropic is using AI models to accelerate the development of more powerful AI systems, making in one year the kind of progress that would have taken the Claude-maker roughly two years, according to a new report.

The report was published on Thursday, November 5, by METR, an independent AI safety research organisation, following an 11-week investigation into Anthropic’s internal AI research and development work. Human researchers remain in control of the process, with much of the acceleration largely coming from their use of AI models as a research assistant.

However, “there are some signs that fully autonomous contributions will play a larger role soon,” METR said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

These findings have raised questions and concerns about a possibly near future in which AI systems could improve themselves with little or no human involvement, and whether existing safety measures can keep pace.

Technically known as recursive self-improvement (RSI), it means an AI system that can fully autonomously design and develop its own successor without any human intervention. RSI has also been held up as a key indicator of artificial general intelligence (AGI) – a hypothetical level of intelligence at which automated systems outperform humans on most tasks.

METR’s report also comes at a time when the world is grappling with the security risks posed by autonomous AI agents following multiple high-profile hacking incidents earlier this year. In response, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei publicly called for all frontier AI research labs to pump the brakes on model development as part of a global voluntary slowdown. OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and SpaceXAI supported the call, but others such as Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and US President Donald Trump disagreed with it.

To be sure, this METR report is separate from its probe into the multiple AI agent-driven hacking incidents and only covers Anthropic. Meanwhile, rival OpenAI has also said that it is “making strong progress” toward building an AI researcher model that can “further progress on deep learning and alignment” by March 2028.

Story continues below this ad

Key takeaways

-Pace of progress has doubled: METR found that Anthropic’s AI models are improving roughly twice as quickly as they were a year ago, with benchmark scores suggesting “that Anthropic has made roughly two years of historical progress over the last year.”

“Since October 2025, benchmark scores (measured via AECI, Anthropic’s version of the Epoch Capabilities Index) for Anthropic’s models have been growing at an estimated 1.9x the pre-October 2025 rate [95% confidence interval: 1.5–2.8x],” the report read.

-More compute is not the driver: “We are confident that the acceleration was not due to an acceleration in the scaling of training compute,” it said. Instead, the researchers said that the majority of the acceleration as of October 2026 “is due to AI,” with its contribution growing over time.

–Employees seeing productivity boost: Based on informal Slack polls and interviews with Anthropic employees, METR said that those using its most capable internal model on average self-reported being around 12 times as productive at their respective work as they would have been without AI assistance. This is double the productivity gains staffers had self-reported a few months earlier while using the Claude Mythos 5 model.

Story continues below this ad

-Unreleased models: The AI systems that are behind the acceleration and productivity gains described by METR are unreleased internal AI models. Anthropic has been building these models over the past six months. They were found to be codenamed Model 2, Model 3, and Model 4, with training runs completed in July, August-September, and September-October, respectively.

METR also identified an unreleased model dating back to 2022, called Unreleased 2022. “These are the codenames shared with us; we understand they have different internal codenames,” the researchers wrote.

-No bottlenecks: “We did not see evidence for significant bottlenecks which would prevent further capabilities progress due to limits on algorithmic progress, training compute, experiment compute, or data in the next 12 months. However, our understanding of the status of different bottlenecks changed several times as we received more detailed information, so we are not confident in our current assessment,” METR said.

Redactions spark criticism

METR’s findings are based on troves of non-public information about Anthropic, including confidential research, model performance data, and employee interviews. The IPO-bound startup gave the AI safety organisation access to the information.

Story continues below this ad

However, Anthropic was permitted to redact portions of the final report as part of the agreement with METR and appears to have done so quite liberally. “We submitted a ~100-page full report on our assessment to Anthropic. For the public version, Anthropic redacted a majority of the evidence we found most informative,” METR wrote on X.

Also Read | AI models are getting better at training other models, Anthropic study finds

“Our pipeline of information was relatively narrow, and a small number of our requests for data were denied,” it said in the report. “As a consequence [of the redactions], the public has to rely on METR’s judgment much more than would be ideal, given the weight of the questions answered here,” it said.

Responding to METR’s claims, Anthropic co-founder Sam McCandlish said, “We redacted a lot, and I accept that this makes it harder for others to check METR’s work.”

“But we determined that sharing exactly what is driving the speedup isn’t the right thing to do, both because it’s commercially sensitive and because it risks handing out a roadmap for others to go faster,” McCandlish added.

Story continues below this ad

Beyond the redactions, METR’s report also seems to have led to criticism by AI safety researchers and commentators of Anthropic’s safety approach as ‘contradictory’. They argued that despite being one of the most vocal advocates of AI safety and responsible development, Anthropic appears to be helping accelerate the technology toward a threshold that many consider dangerous.