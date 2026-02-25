Anthropic revises AI safety pledge as competition heats up: What does the new policy say?

Anthropic has revised its safety policies to better align with the current global regulatory environment that prioritises AI competitiveness and growth.

In an updated version of its Responsible Scaling Policy (RSP), a voluntary framework used by Anthropic to address catastrophic risks from AI systems, the Claude maker said that it would not stop developing an AI model classified as dangerous if a comparable or superior model had already been released by a competitor.

This is a shift from its RSP two years ago, stating that Anthropic would delay AI development that might be dangerous. The change in its safety policy is due to the speed of AI development and lack of consensus on AI regulations at the federal level, Anthropic said in a blog post on Tuesday, February 24.