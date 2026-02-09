‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger

At a time when the future of the software industry looks increasingly uncertain, AI companies such as Anthropic are moving away from traditional manual coding faster than expected.

Mike Krieger, Anthropic’s chief product officer, has revealed that the company’s AI coding tools are used internally by employees to generate effectively 100 per cent of code. “Claude is being written by Claude. Claude products and Claude code are being entirely written by Claude,” Krieger said during an onstage discussion with Jeetu Patel, the president of Cisco, at the company’s AI Summit.

Last year, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicted that 90 per cent of all code would eventually be written by AI. Referring to Amodei’s remarks, Krieger said, “Dario predicted 90%… and today it’s effectively 100%.”