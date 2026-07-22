AMD to invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic; AI startup to buy up to 2 GW of chips

Anthropic has resumed limited access to its Claude Mythos 5 AI model after the U.S. government eased restrictions for a select group of trusted organisations. (Image: Reuters)

Advanced Micro Devices said on Wednesday it would invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic and the artificial intelligence startup would buy up to 2 gigawatts of AMD’s latest-generation AI chips, beginning in ⁠the ​first half of 2027.

AMD has been seeking to expand its foothold in the fast-growing AI chip market ​as ​developers look to diversify ⁠beyond Nvidia, while Anthropic has been racing to secure computing ‌capacity to meet growing demand for its AI services.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Anthropic would use some of the chips at its own data ⁠centers and ⁠lease additional capacity through cloud providers and neocloud operators.