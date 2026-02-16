AMD, Tata Consultancy Services to bring ‘Helios’ rack-scale AI architecture in India

AMD said Helios is purpose-built to support sovereign AI factories – large computing setups that allow countries and enterprises to develop and deploy AI models within their own infrastructure.(Image: Unsplash)

AMD and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have expanded their long-standing partnership to introduce a new rack-scale AI infrastructure platform in India. The companies will jointly develop and deploy AMD’s advanced ‘Helios’ AI architecture to support large-scale artificial intelligence projects across the country.

The initiative will be executed through TCS’s subsidiary, HyperVault AI Data Centre Limited. Together, AMD and TCS will create an AI-ready data centre design that can handle up to 200 megawatts (MW) of power. In addition, the two firms will also work together with hyperscalers and AI firms to enable the creation of large data centre infrastructure in India.