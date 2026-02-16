AMD, Tata Consultancy Services to bring ‘Helios’ rack-scale AI architecture in India

AMD and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have expanded their long-standing partnership to introduce a new rack-scale AI infrastructure platform in India. The companies will jointly develop and deploy AMD’s advanced ‘Helios’ AI architecture to support large-scale artificial intelligence projects across the country.
The initiative will be executed through TCS’s subsidiary, HyperVault AI Data Centre Limited. Together, AMD and TCS will create an AI-ready data centre design that can handle up to 200 megawatts (MW) of power. In addition, the two firms will also work together with hyperscalers and AI firms to enable the creation of large data centre infrastructure in India.
The Helios platform is designed to operate at rack scale, meaning it integrates computing, networking and software systems into a highly efficient architecture built specifically for AI workloads. It will be powered by AMD Instinct™ MI455X GPUs, next-generation AMD EPYC™ “Venice” CPUs, AMD Pensando™ Vulcano NICs and supported by the open ROCm™ software ecosystem.
AMD said Helios is purpose-built to support sovereign AI factories – large computing setups that allow countries and enterprises to develop and deploy AI models within their own infrastructure.
Dr Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD, said, “AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments, and that shift requires a new blueprint for compute infrastructure. With ‘Helios’, we are delivering an open, rack-scale AI platform designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term flexibility. Together with TCS, we are enabling enterprises across India to deploy AI at scale today while building the compute foundation of tomorrow.”
TCS, one of India’s largest IT services firms, established HyperVault in 2025 to focus on building secure and reliable AI-ready infrastructure at a gigawatt scale. The Helios deployment marks a major step toward that goal.
K Krithivasan, MD and CEO, TCS, said, “This collaboration lays the foundation for AMD’s first ‘Helios’-powered AI infrastructure in India. By combining our strengths in AI, connectivity, sustainable power, and advanced data centre engineering, we are poised to deliver state-of-the-art infrastructure solutions for AI companies and global enterprises. We are thrilled to deepen our longstanding partnership with AMD as we expand our participation in the AI ecosystem – Infrastructure to Intelligence.”
