Amazon unveils AI tools to automate hiring and supply chain decisions

Using artificial intelligence, Connect Talent can conduct AI-led interviews around the clock and prepare notes for recruiters, ⁠all without human intervention. Amazon ⁠last year hired around 250,000 seasonal workers leading up to the holidays. (Image: Reuters)

Amazon, which hires hundreds of thousands of workers every year for the holiday rush, on Tuesday introduced new software meant to speed up the process by excising a sizable chunk of the human element: the face-to-face job interview.

The Seattle-based firm also outlined its new homegrown artificial intelligence design philosophy called “humorphism” that Amazon said helps humanize AI and “adapts to how humans work, not the other ⁠way ​around.”

The company announced the software offerings at an event where the CEO of Amazon Web Services, Matt Garman, as well as executives from OpenAI, are expected to appear.

Amazon in February said it would invest up to $50 billion in OpenAI and Microsoft said on Monday it would lose exclusive access to some of OpenAI’s technology, clearing the path ​for ​the ChatGPT creator to sell its products to others.