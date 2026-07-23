Amazon reduces AGI workforce as it doubles down on core AI projects

Amazon has cut jobs in its artificial general intelligence group as part of its ongoing efforts to prioritize key AI initiatives, marking another round of workforce reductions since January's large-scale layoffs.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiJul 23, 2026 08:06 AM IST
amazonThe Amazon logo is seen at the company's headquarters. Amazon has cut jobs in its artificial general intelligence group as it refocuses its AI priorities.(File photo)
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Amazon on Wednesday cut jobs in its artificial general intelligence group, marking the latest in a series of smaller reductions across the company since a much larger one in January.

Artificial general intelligence is a hypothetical ⁠AI ​system that surpasses human intelligence and can learn, grow and operate autonomously. Many of the top AI companies are working to develop similar systems, with the hope ​of deploying ​them to solve difficult problems.

“We’ve been ⁠building large AI models for several years, and it remains one of the most ‌important things we’re working on,” said an Amazon spokesman following a Reuters inquiry. “We’re sharpening our focus on the initiatives that matter most for customers, so we can move faster on what counts. That focus means some difficult decisions, including eliminating some ⁠roles within parts ⁠of our AGI organization.”

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Rohit Prasad, a top Amazon executive overseeing AGI, left the company ⁠at ‌the end of last year and ​the head of its AGI ‌Lab, David Luan, left in February. AGI work was consolidated under senior vice president Peter DeSantis ‌in December as ​part ​of a larger ​group that also includes silicon development and quantum computing.

Employees under Adeeb Shanaa, vice ​president of artificial general intelligence data services, ⁠and Vishal Sharma, vice president of AGI information, reported being impacted by the cuts on online forums on ‌Wednesday. However, ⁠the full scope of the cuts could not immediately be learned. Amazon cut 16,000 ​jobs across the company in January.

 

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