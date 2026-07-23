Amazon reduces AGI workforce as it doubles down on core AI projects

The Amazon logo is seen at the company's headquarters. Amazon has cut jobs in its artificial general intelligence group as it refocuses its AI priorities.(File photo)

Amazon on Wednesday cut jobs in its artificial general intelligence group, marking the latest in a series of smaller reductions across the company since a much larger one in January.

Artificial general intelligence is a hypothetical ⁠AI ​system that surpasses human intelligence and can learn, grow and operate autonomously. Many of the top AI companies are working to develop similar systems, with the hope ​of deploying ​them to solve difficult problems.

“We’ve been ⁠building large AI models for several years, and it remains one of the most ‌important things we’re working on,” said an Amazon spokesman following a Reuters inquiry. “We’re sharpening our focus on the initiatives that matter most for customers, so we can move faster on what counts. That focus means some difficult decisions, including eliminating some ⁠roles within parts ⁠of our AGI organization.”