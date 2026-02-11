After Microsoft, Amazon plans to launch new content marketplace for AI training: Report

The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Amazon is reportedly exploring plans to launch a new content marketplace that would allow publishers to directly licence their material to AI companies.

The e-commerce giant met with a few publishing executives and spoke to them about its plans to develop a content licensing hub for training AI models, according to a report by The Information published on Monday, February 9. Amazon further “circulated slides that mention a content marketplace” ahead of an AWS conference for publishers held on Tuesday, February 10.

Amazon’s purported move comes amid a long-running stand-off between publishers and big tech companies which has only intensified with the rise of generative AI. The current AI boom has been largely fueled by large language models (LLMs) that have been trained and developed by ingesting vast amounts of training data scraped from all corners of the internet, including publishers’ websites, without authorisation.