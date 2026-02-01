Amazon and Google eat into Nvidia’s AI chip supremacy

In the three years since the artificial intelligence boom began, the one thing that has been safe to assume is that almost every big AI project starts with chips from Nvidia.
But last year, two of the tech industry’s most powerful companies — which also happen to be two of Nvidia’s biggest customers — made small but meaningful dents in Nvidia’s seemingly insurmountable business.
First, Amazon started packing thousands of its own AI chips into a massive network of computer data centers in Indiana, where they are being used by Anthropic, one of the world’s leading AI companies.
Then Google struck a series of deals with Anthropic. As Anthropic builds several of its own data centers in New York, Texas and other locations, Google is supplying chips for those facilities, said three people who are familiar with the partnership, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to discuss the deal.
A wide variety of chipmakers have spent years trying to compete with Nvidia, including old-guard companies like Advanced Micro Devices, startups like Cerebras and tech giants like Microsoft and Meta. But the growing chip businesses at Amazon and Google are Nvidia’s toughest competition.
In 2025, Amazon’s revenue from its AI chip, Trainium, reached “multiple billions,” the company’s CEO, Andy Jassy, said in a recent earnings call with investors. Google’s chips, called tensor processing units, or TPUs, generated revenue in the tens of billions, as Hock Tan, the CEO of Broadcom, which helps make Google’s chips, unexpectedly revealed a few weeks later.
But Nvidia, now the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, still controls 92% of the enormously lucrative market for the specialized chips needed to build and deploy online chatbots, image generators and other AI technologies. In 2025, its revenue from AI chips approached $200 billion.
Like most AI companies, Anthropic relies heavily on Nvidia chips. But it has become increasingly critical of Nvidia for selling chips to China and is working to reduce its dependence. The result has been tens of billions of dollars in chip revenue for Amazon and Google — Anthropic’s two largest investors.
And while Anthropic is primarily driving Amazon’s chip revenue today, experts believe that such a prominent partnership can promote even bigger changes. When Anthropic uses chips from Amazon or Google, it shows the rest of the market that Nvidia chips are not the only option.
