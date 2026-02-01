Amazon and Google eat into Nvidia’s AI chip supremacy

In the three years since the artificial intelligence boom began, the one thing that has been safe to assume is that almost every big AI project starts with chips from Nvidia.

But last year, two of the tech industry’s most powerful companies — which also happen to be two of Nvidia’s biggest customers — made small but meaningful dents in Nvidia’s seemingly insurmountable business.

First, Amazon started packing thousands of its own AI chips into a massive network of computer data centers in Indiana, where they are being used by Anthropic, one of the world’s leading AI companies.

Then Google struck a series of deals with Anthropic. As Anthropic builds several of its own data centers in New York, Texas and other locations, Google is supplying chips for those facilities, said three people who are familiar with the partnership, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to discuss the deal.