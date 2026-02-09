Alibaba’s overloaded AI chatbot stops issuing coupons, asks shoppers for patience

The chatbot added that shoppers would still have time to redeem their ‌coupons, which will remain valid until February 28.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 03:09 PM IST
Alibaba also unveiled several other AI products on Wednesday, including Qwen3-Omni, a multimodal, immersive system useful for virtual and artificial reality applications such as smart glasses and intelligent cockpits. (Image: Reuters)Alibaba also unveiled several other AI products on Wednesday, including Qwen3-Omni, a multimodal, immersive system useful for virtual and artificial reality applications such as smart glasses and intelligent cockpits. (Image: Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

Alibaba’s artificial intelligence chatbot Qwen has temporarily stopped issuing coupons due to customer overload, hampering a new campaign to promote the tool’s capabilities beyond simply answering questions to assist shopping.

Qwen began offering coupons to users on Friday that allow for in-app purchases from Alibaba-owned retail platforms using chatbot prompts alone. The initiative ‍is ⁠the first phase in a 3-billion-yuan ($433 million) plan to attract more users to the chatbot during China’s annual Spring Festival holiday.

Since last month, Alibaba has sought to make Qwen a ​one-stop shop where users can access its ‌other apps directly in the chatbot and complete payments, much like Google integrates its Gemini chatbot ​into apps like Maps.

But the rollout of what the e-commerce giant calls the chatbot’s Agentic AI strategy has been marred by technical difficulties since the start of the coupon giveaway.

Alibaba said that 10 million orders were placed within the first nine hours of ‌the campaign. And faced with an overwhelming flood of attempted orders over the weekend, Qwen announced on Sunday ‌on its official Weibo channel that it was overloaded and pleaded for users to give ‌the chatbot a break.

Repeated purchase prompts on Monday generated different versions of a refusal, citing user ‌oversubscription, Reuters checks ‍showed.

“Everyone’s enthusiasm ⁠for experiencing ​AI shopping is too high! Currently there are too many participants in ‘Qwen free order’, we ⁠are working tirelessly to maintain the ⁠campaign’s experience,” replied Qwen to one of the purchase prompts on Monday.

Story continues below this ad

The chatbot added that shoppers would still have time to redeem their ‌coupons, which will remain valid until February 28.

Alibaba declined to comment further on ‌the technical difficulties.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
The hardest frontier? Why West Bengal may be BJP's toughest electoral test yet
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Netflix Desi Bling
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement