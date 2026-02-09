Alibaba’s overloaded AI chatbot stops issuing coupons, asks shoppers for patience

Alibaba also unveiled several other AI products on Wednesday, including Qwen3-Omni, a multimodal, immersive system useful for virtual and artificial reality applications such as smart glasses and intelligent cockpits. (Image: Reuters)

Alibaba’s artificial intelligence chatbot Qwen has temporarily stopped issuing coupons due to customer overload, hampering a new campaign to promote the tool’s capabilities beyond simply answering questions to assist shopping.

Qwen began offering coupons to users on Friday that allow for in-app purchases from Alibaba-owned retail platforms using chatbot prompts alone. The initiative ‍is ⁠the first phase in a 3-billion-yuan ($433 million) plan to attract more users to the chatbot during China’s annual Spring Festival holiday.

Since last month, Alibaba has sought to make Qwen a ​one-stop shop where users can access its ‌other apps directly in the chatbot and complete payments, much like Google integrates its Gemini chatbot ​into apps like Maps.