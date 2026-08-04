Alibaba unveils Qwen3.8-Max, its largest AI model yet with 2.4 trillion parameters

China’s AI companies appear to be narrowing the gap with their US rivals. Chinese technology giant Alibaba on Monday, August 3, unveiled its latest AI model, Qwen3.8-Max. The launch came on the same day that Chinese AI research firm DeepSeek introduced its V4-Flash model, underscoring the rapid pace of AI development in China and the growing popularity of open-weight AI models.

Alibaba has described Qwen3.8-Max as its largest and most capable AI model in its Qwen series to date. The new model comes with multimodal capabilities and has 2.4 trillion total parameters with a context window of up to 1 million tokens. Based on its total parameters, Qwen3.8-Max is behind its domestic rival, the recently launched Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3, which boasts 2.8 trillion parameters. Even though parameter count has become a widely recognised measure of the scale of the computing and data behind AI systems, the higher parameter count does not automatically translate to better model on its own.