Alibaba unveils Qwen 3.8 Max days after Kimi K3 as China’s AI race heats up

Alibaba also unveiled several other AI products on Wednesday, including Qwen3-Omni, a multimodal, immersive system useful for virtual and artificial reality applications such as smart glasses and intelligent cockpits. (Image: Reuters)

Chinese tech giant Alibaba on Sunday, July 19, launched its latest flagship AI model called Qwen 3.8 Max under preview. The large language model (LLM) has been described as comparable to leading frontier AI models in performance, and second only to Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5.

The preview version of Qwen 3.8 Max can be accessed by developers through Alibaba’s coding platforms such as Qoder and QoderWork. It is among the most powerful AI models available today, according to the Huangzhou-based company.

Alibaba further said that the open-weight version of Qwen 3.8 Max will be released soon. The model’s parameter count is 2.4 trillion. However, the company has not provided any other technical specifications related to the newly launched model.