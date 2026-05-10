Alibaba to integrate Qwen AI with Taobao, launch agentic shopping

Alibaba also unveiled several other AI products on Wednesday, including Qwen3-Omni, a multimodal, immersive system useful for virtual and artificial reality applications such as smart glasses and intelligent cockpits. (Image: Reuters)

Alibaba is preparing to unveil the integration of its AI platform Qwen and online marketplace Taobao, a move that seeks to drive shopping with conversations rather than keyword searches, according to a source familiar with the decision.

The ⁠move ​will enable consumers to browse, compare and purchase items via the Qwen app by chatting with the artificial intelligence agent, ​rather than ​manually navigating product listings.

The Qwen ⁠app will have access to the entire Taobao and Tmall catalog ‌of over 4 billion products, backed by a “skills library” capable of managing logistics and after-sales services. It will also offer shopping recommendations based on users’ order history and shopping preferences.