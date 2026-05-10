Alibaba to integrate Qwen AI with Taobao, launch agentic shopping

Inside Taobao, ⁠Alibaba will ⁠launch a Qwen-powered AI shopping assistant, which includes tools for virtual ⁠try-ons ‌and 30-day price tracking.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiMay 10, 2026 09:51 AM IST
Alibaba also unveiled several other AI products on Wednesday, including Qwen3-Omni, a multimodal, immersive system useful for virtual and artificial reality applications such as smart glasses and intelligent cockpits. (Image: Reuters)Alibaba also unveiled several other AI products on Wednesday, including Qwen3-Omni, a multimodal, immersive system useful for virtual and artificial reality applications such as smart glasses and intelligent cockpits. (Image: Reuters)
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Alibaba is preparing to unveil the integration of its AI platform Qwen and online marketplace Taobao, a move that seeks to drive shopping with conversations rather than keyword searches, according to a source familiar with the decision.

The ⁠move ​will enable consumers to browse, compare and purchase items via the Qwen app by chatting with the artificial intelligence agent, ​rather than ​manually navigating product listings.

The Qwen ⁠app will have access to the entire Taobao and Tmall catalog ‌of over 4 billion products, backed by a “skills library” capable of managing logistics and after-sales services. It will also offer shopping recommendations based on users’ order history and shopping preferences.

Inside Taobao, ⁠Alibaba will ⁠launch a Qwen-powered AI shopping assistant, which includes tools for virtual ⁠try-ons ‌and 30-day price tracking.

Alibaba’s push ​into AI-driven shopping highlights ‌a gap between Chinese and Western e-commerce platforms; China’s model allows AI to ‌be embedded ​directly into ​live ​transactions. In the U.S., platforms are more fragmented: Amazon has ​used AI to improve shopping within ⁠its marketplace but remains cautious about full autonomy. Canada’s Shopify allows the use of external ‌AI ⁠agents rather than running an integrated consumer AI platform.

 

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