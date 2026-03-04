Elon Musk is stunned by Alibaba’s new Qwen 3.5: Why the 9B model is outperforming AI giants 10x its size

AI companies around the world are constantly working on newer, larger and more powerful models, but Chinese tech giant Alibaba seems to be going the opposite way. Recently, the company unveiled four new small models under its Qwen 3.5 series.

These open-source large language models, including Qwen 3.5-0.8B, 2B, 4B, and 9B, are aimed at developers seeking multimodal capabilities alongside strong reasoning performance.

Alibaba says all four models in the Qwen 3.5 series are built on the same architecture and can easily handle both text and images. For every model in the series, the company has released a ‘base’ version that developers can fine-tune from scratch, along with an ‘instruct’ version that can be deployed immediately.