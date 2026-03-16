AI writes buggy code. A Silicon Valley startup wants to fix it.

Employees work at Axiom Math’s offices in Palo Alto, Calif., March 9, 2026. Axiom Math, based in the same offices where Mark Zuckerberg built Facebook, has about 20 employees and is now valued at $1.6 billion. (Cayce Clifford/The New York Times)

In January, a team of researchers at Carnegie Mellon University published a study analyzing the use of artificial intelligence technologies that can generate their own computer code.

The study found that while these increasingly popular AI systems could speed up software development, they could also degrade the quality of computer code, which can slow projects over time. In other words, they may generate buggy code.

Now a new wave of Silicon Valley startups is trying to solve that problem.

These startups, including Axiom Math and Harmonic, both in Palo Alto, California, and Logical Intelligence in San Francisco, hope to create AI systems that can automatically verify computer code in much the same way that mathematicians prove elaborate math problems.