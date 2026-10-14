AI could ‘self-replicate’ and hijack internet, warns Anthropic: What does it mean?

As AI safety concerns continue to gain momentum, Anthropic is looking to bring another potential risk into focus.

The Claude-maker on Monday, October 12, warned that AI models could become capable of autonomously self-replicating across the internet by the end of 2026 if they continue to improve at their historical rate.

In a post on X, Anthropic suggested that a so-called ‘rogue’ or misaligned agent-swarm could spin up a botnet, spread quickly, fight takedown attempts, and even break into data centres to turbocharge its growth.

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The idea that AI might be able to hijack “the entire internet” with “a persistent botnet” was first floated by Anthropic CEO Dario ​Amodei last month. The company’s recent post affirms Amodei’s views and attempts to articulate how it could unfold.