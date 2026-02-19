AI-related stocks surge on Nvidia tie-ups, but IT companies in red

Shares of many Indian companies linked to AI surged Wednesday after tech giant Nvidia announced a spate of deals amid the ongoing AI Impact Summit in the national capital. Shares of Netweb Technologies rose as high 14% during the day before ending 9% higher after Nvidia said it will collaborate with the Indian supercomputing systems manufacturer.

Nvidia, a key pillar of the global AI boom through its dominance of the world’s supply of graphics processing units (GPUs), said Netweb Technologies will launch its Tyrone Camarero AI Supercomputing systems built on Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell architecture.

The Camarero GB200 combines Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs, its Grace computer processing units (CPUs), Nvidia Networking, Nvidia CUDA-X libraries, and its AI software stack. This accelerates agentic and physical AI development, Netweb said in an exchange filing. The Camarero Spark, deemed to be the world’s smallest supercomputer with a desktop form factor.