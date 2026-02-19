AI-related stocks surge on Nvidia tie-ups, but IT companies in red

Nvidia, a key pillar of the global AI boom through its dominance of the world’s supply of graphics processing units (GPUs), said Netweb Technologies will launch its Tyrone Camarero AI Supercomputing systems built on Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell architecture.

Written by: Akash Mandal
2 min readMumbaiFeb 19, 2026 05:49 AM IST
AI-related stocks surge, AI-related stocks surge on Nvidia tie-ups, Nvidia, Nvidia AI Impact Summit, AI Impact Summit, Netweb Technologies, Indian express business, business news, current affairsNvidia CEO Jensen Huang (Reuters file)
Make us preferred source on Google

Shares of many Indian companies linked to AI surged Wednesday after tech giant Nvidia announced a spate of deals amid the ongoing AI Impact Summit in the national capital. Shares of Netweb Technologies rose as high 14% during the day before ending 9% higher after Nvidia said it will collaborate with the Indian supercomputing systems manufacturer.

Nvidia, a key pillar of the global AI boom through its dominance of the world’s supply of graphics processing units (GPUs), said Netweb Technologies will launch its Tyrone Camarero AI Supercomputing systems built on Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell architecture.

The Camarero GB200 combines Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs, its Grace computer processing units (CPUs), Nvidia Networking, Nvidia CUDA-X libraries, and its AI software stack. This accelerates agentic and physical AI development, Netweb said in an exchange filing. The Camarero Spark, deemed to be the world’s smallest supercomputer with a desktop form factor.

Explained
Focus on Camarero supercomputers

Netweb has inked a deal with Nvidia for its Camarero supercomputing systems, including the Camarero GB200 — that combines Blackwell GPUs, Grace CPUs, Nvidia Networking, Nvidia CUDA-X libraries, and its AI software stack — and the Camarero Spark, the world’s smallest supercomputer with a desktop form factor

Shares of GPU cloud services provider E2E Networks ended 13% higher over its association with Nvidia. Aurionpro Solutions’ stock rose 5%. Anant Raj, Orient Technologies, Cummins India, and Hitachi Energy, which either build data centers, supply power to such facilities, or provide cloud GPU services, also gained 2-7%.

However, gains in the broader market were limited, with the Nifty 50 and the Sensex up 0.3-0.4%. AI-related stocks, public sector banks, and metals rose, IT firms capped gains.

“Sectoral performance was largely positive,” noted Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. “…Nifty IT was the only laggard, falling 1.2% amid broad-based selling pressure, as concerns around the AI sector persisted despite some relief in the previous session following the Infosys-Anthropic collaboration”.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Subodh Agarwal
Jal Jeevan Mission case: Rajasthan seeks LOC against retired IAS Subodh Agarwal
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement