AI infrastructure boom puts Nvidia and Taiwan at the heart of Computex 2026

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stands in front of the design of its new headquarters displayed on a screen at the Constellation All-Employee Celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, May 27, 2026. (Image: Reuters/Ann Wang)

At Taiwan’s annual Computex trade show next week, the spotlight is likely to be dominated, as usual, by Nvidia and its products, but also by the island’s central and growing role in AI infrastructure.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, arriving in Taipei more than a week ahead of the show, more than made that point when he said on Wednesday that his company would spend as much as $150 billion a year in Taiwan, which he called the epicentre of the AI revolution.

“Many years ago, ⁠we had ​10 partners. Five years ago, maybe 50 partners. Now we have 150 partners,” Huang said.

AMD CEO Lisa Su also said last week that the company would invest more than $10 billion in Taiwan’s AI sector, adding that it was co-investing with Taiwanese partners to ensure sufficient capacity for expansion in 2026 and beyond.