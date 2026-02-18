AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups

Amid the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Nvidia revealed a series of partnerships with Indian firms to deploy its AI chips and technology as it looks to deepen its push into a key growth market.
The US-based chip giant announced that Indian cloud provider Yotta will be adding over 20,000 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs to its data centre clusters located in Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida as part of a strategic collaboration between the two firms. These GPUs will be used to deliver high‑bandwidth AI cloud services on a pay‑per‑use model, allowing AI developers to train and inference affordable models for enterprise and public sector use cases.
Nvidia further announced that cloud infrastructure provider E2E Networks’ TIR platform, hosted at the L&T Vyoma data centre in Chennai, will deploy an Nvidia Blackwell GPU cluster comprising Nvidia GX B200 systems while enabling access to the company’s enterprise software and Nemotron series of open-weight AI models.
“India’s AI cloud infrastructure will host workloads as well as manufacture intelligence for model training, fine-tuning and high‑scale inference. Capacity within these data centers will be reserved for model builders, startups, researchers and enterprises to build, fine-tune and deploy AI in India,” Nvidia said in a press note on Wednesday, February 18.
The chip designer’s partnerships with Indian cloud infrastructure providers were announced on Day 3 of the ongoing AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. The announcement comes after Jensen Huang, who was expected to be one of the main attractions of the Summit, withdrew from attending due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.
In addition to Yotta and E2E Networks, Nvidia’s latest Blackwell GPUs will be used to power Netweb Technologies’ Tyrone Camarero AI Supercomputing systems, comprising four Nvidia Blackwell GPUs and two Nvidia Grace CPUs to power scientific computing, model training, and inference.
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates India’s popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system, will use Nvidia’s Nemotron 3 Nano model, Nemo framework, and datasets to train and fine-tune a new financial AI model called Fimi. The model will be designed to support multilingual customer service across India’s banking ecosystem, as per the company.
Nvidia further highlighted a handful of LLM developers such as IIT Bombay-led BharatGen, Chariot, Tata-backed Commotion, CoRover.ai, Gnani.ai, Sarvam.ai, Soket.ai, Tech Mahindra, and Zoho as using its technologies, including the Nemo framework, Nemotron speech models, and Nemo Curator, for the various stages of model development such as pre-training, reinforcement learning, and fine-tuning.
