AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups

Amid the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Nvidia revealed a series of partnerships with Indian firms to deploy its AI chips and technology as it looks to deepen its push into a key growth market.

The US-based chip giant announced that Indian cloud provider Yotta will be adding over 20,000 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs to its data centre clusters located in Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida as part of a strategic collaboration between the two firms. These GPUs will be used to deliver high‑bandwidth AI cloud services on a pay‑per‑use model, allowing AI developers to train and inference affordable models for enterprise and public sector use cases.