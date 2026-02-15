AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to February 20, drawing heads of states, policymakers, tech industry executives, journalists, civil society groups, and several others from around the globe for what promises to be an intense, high-stakes week in the capital city.

The Summit week will feature more than 500 events, alongside the main programme. It also serves as a trade show of AI products and solutions by more than 840 exhibitors, including national delegations, ministerial groups, tech companies, AI startups, and research labs, making it one of the most comprehensive AI-focused global convenings, the Indian government has said in a press release.

Here are the key details you need to know to help you navigate the AI Impact Summit 2026.

What is the AI Impact Summit 2026 about?

The AI Impact Summit 2026 is the fourth edition in a series of such global gatherings, the first of which was held in the United Kingdom to serve as a forum for politicians and frontier AI CEOs to tackle the potential existential risks posed by advanced AI systems.

This marks the first time the AI Summit is being held in the Global South, following previous events in Seoul and Paris. To be sure, the AI Summit is not a formal grouping of countries. Invitations to countries to join the forum are decided by the host country.

The three main goals of the AI Impact Summit 2026 are leveraging AI to empower people and promote innovation, projecting India as the service provider for AI for the whole world, and democratising access to compute, datasets, and algorithms. It comprises seven working groups, termed ‘chakras’, that will cover topics such as: ‘Resilience, Innovation, and Efficiency,’ ‘Human Capital,’ ‘Safe & Trusted AI’, ‘Science’, ‘Democratising AI Resources’, ‘Inclusion for Social Empowerment’, and ‘AI for Social Good & Economic Development’.

Where is the Summit being held?

Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi will serve as the primary venue for the AI Impact Summit 2026. The AI Impact Expo will be hosted at the Bharat Mandapam Exhibition Halls, while most plenary sessions and panel discussions will take place at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

Certain zones within the venue may be temporarily restricted to delegates based on security or programme requirements, as per a government circular.

What events are being held as part of the Summit?

Based on the official agenda of the AI Impact Summit 2026, inaugural and plenary sessions, thematic discussions, official engagements, and a large-scale exhibition will be held during the five days of the Summit.

Most of the sessions will generally commence from 9:30 am, subject to venue-wise access timings. Note, the main AI Summit will be held on February 19 and 20.

February 16: This day will broadly feature keynote addresses, policy-focused panel discussions, and expert roundtables. The AI Expo will also be inaugurated on this day. While the AI Expo will be held in Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena, other events will be spread across the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, and Amedkar Bhawan.

February 17: This day will also witness keynotes, panel discussions, and roundtables alongside the launch of Knowledge Compendiums — including the Casebooks on AI in Health, Energy, Education, Agriculture, Gender Empowerment and Disabilities — and a seminar on Applied AI.

February 18: A Research Symposium will be convened on February 18, bringing together leading academics, researchers and think tanks to showcase cutting-edge AI research, emerging methodologies and evidence-based policy insights. It will be followed by an industry session at Bharat Mandapam. The finalists of the AI by HER – Global Impact Challenge are expected on February 18, to demonstrate AI solutions designed to tackle large scale or novel real-world public challenges. A Summit Dinner is also organised at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, though details on attendance and access remain unclear.

February 19: This is the first day of the official AI Impact Summit 2026. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the invite-only inaugural ceremony to be held in Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre. Access to the venue will be restricted on this day. However, registered attendees may still be able to visit the Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena from 11 am to 6pm.

The opening ceremony of the Summit will be followed by a Leaders’ Plenary and CEOs roundtable to be addressed by PM Modi. Keynotes, panel discussions, and other roundtables are also expected to be held later on in the day.

February 20: On Day 2 of the AI Impact Summit, member countries of the GPAI Council will convene to review progress, align priorities, and strengthen multilateral cooperation on responsible and inclusive AI, as per the official agenda. The Declaration of the Summit is also expected to be adopted on this day, with India reportedly seeking the formation of a trusted AI commons and a global governance framework for AI.

The agenda for the AI Impact Summit is tentative and may be subject to revisions. Livestreaming links for viewing all the sessions will be made available on the official IndiaAI website.

How can I attend the AI Impact 2026 Summit?

You can register as a delegate for the AI Impact Summit 2026 through the official website: https://impact.indiaai.gov.in/registration. There is no registration fee.

After filling out the required details, you will be asked to verify your email ID with an OTP. Following the submission of the registration form, you will receive a confirmation of the same on your registered email id. Once your registration is approved, you will receive an email stating the same, and another email with a QR code.

The QR Code can be presented for entry at Bharat Mandapam Gate No 4 and Gate 10, and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan Gate No 2. All registered participants are required to carry a valid government-issued photo ID (international visitors must carry their respective passports) along with their invitation, badge, or QR code.