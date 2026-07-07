Why AI ‘girlfriends’, virtual companions may no longer be accessible in China from July 15

AI companionship is not a new phenomenon in China or the rest of the world. (Image: Unsplash)

China is tightening its regulatory oversight of the rapidly evolving AI industry, with AI companionship apps emerging as the focus of its latest crackdown.

Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba, ByteDance, and Tencent have announced plans to disable the customisable persona features in their AI chatbots in order to comply with Beijing’s new rules on anthropomorphic AI set to kick into effect from July 15.

While Bytedance’s Doubao, China’s most popular chatbot, and Alibaba’s Qwen chatbot will disable the persona features from July 15, Tencent said it already removed a similar feature last week. Miaoshi, a NetEase Cloud Music’s AI companionship app, also announced that it will shut down the platform on July 14.