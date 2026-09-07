AI could pose ‘existential’ risk to humanity, UN rights chief warns

U.N. rights chief Volker Turk warned on Monday that artificial intelligence could become powerful enough to threaten humanity, and said he would urge companies in the coming days to reduce the risks.

“I share ⁠the ​concerns of industry insiders that advanced AI could pose an existential risk to humanity,” Turk told the U.N. Human Rights Council ​in ​Geneva in a sweeping ⁠speech ahead of the start of his second term next month.

“I am ‌calling here, today, for an all-out effort to put cast iron guarantees in place around the safety and security of AI, before it is too late.”