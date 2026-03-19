Can AI fix loneliness? Researchers say talking to strangers beats chatbots

AI chatbots are reshaping how people work and live, with many young users increasingly relying on them for everyday tasks and even to cope with loneliness.

Platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini and Character.ai have already faced criticism worldwide, with some claiming they have negatively influenced users’ behaviour and relationships. Now, a new study suggests that talking to real people, even strangers, may be better than relying on chatbots.

The study, conducted by the University of British Columbia, found that first-semester students who texted randomly selected fellow college students every day for 14 days reported a nine per cent reduction in their feeling of loneliness. However, those who talked to a Discord chatbot for the same two-week duration noted reduced loneliness by just two per cent. This is the same amount as daily one-sentence journaling.