What if trying to restrict how AI agents communicate could inversely make them harder to control? A new research paper by Google DeepMind suggests that autonomous multi-agent swarms may be less likely to behave in unexpected ways when operating in decentralised, self-governance environments.

The research paper titled ‘A Case Study on Emergent Cheating and Whistleblowing in Autonomous Research Swarms’ published on September 3, 2026, found that so-called ‘rogue’ AI agent swarms could use unauthorised communication channels to carry out misaligned actions. However, the same communication channels could also be used by agents to whistleblow and help detect manipulation by rogue agents.

The research findings come in the wake of the Hugging Face incident, where OpenAI-linked agents broke out of their containment, gained access to the internet, spun up message boards, communicated with each other before eventually hacking into a real-world, external platform over a span of two months.