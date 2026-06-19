‘We will build AI that is powerful, trusted and affordable’: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM 2026

At its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), apart from revealing stellar growth numbers, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) also highlighted its AI vision for India. The company outlined its AI roadmap and its grand vision to place India as a future global AI leader. In his opening address, Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani said, “I firmly believe that India should not be a mere consumer of AI created elsewhere. India must become a global leader in AI.”

According to the chairman, India should seize the AI opportunity and build technologies that not only serve domestic needs but also the demands of the global market. While drawing parallels with Jio’s role in making mobile data affordable and accessible across India, reducing digital inequality, Ambani shared that Reliance now wants to make AI accessible to everyone and everywhere. “Reliance Intelligence promises AI for everyone, everywhere.”

The chairman also touched upon Reliance Intelligence, first introduced at the AGM in 2025. This year, Reliance Intelligence seemed to be at the centre of the company’s AI ambitions. The company said that the platform will enable Indian engineers to build and deploy AI technologies for over 1.5 billion people while ensuring that the technology remains affordable, accessible, and, most importantly, trusted.

India’s sovereign AI backbone

The conglomerate also announced plans to build what it described as India’s sovereign AI backbone. The company is developing a large AI infrastructure facility in Jamnagar, powered by renewable energy generated in Kutch.

According to the company, an initial 120 Megawatts capacity will be commissioned by the end of 2026. The infrastructure will be powered by NVIDIA GB300 systems designed for AI inference workloads. The company claimed that the deployment would position it among the largest AI infrastructure projects globally and provide the foundation for India’s AI ecosystem. The company is also partnering with Google, Meta and NVIDIA to accelerate AI adoption across sectors. As part of the partnership announcements, Google AI Pro is already being offered free to millions of Jio users, while Meta’s Llama is being used to develop AI solutions for Indian enterprises.

When it comes to integrating AI into its network, Reliance seems to be taking a radically different approach. Speaking at the AGM, Akash Ambani said Jio is taking a unique approach to AI by embedding it directly into the telecom network instead of offering it solely through standalone applications. “Across the world AI is an app on the phone. Jio is doing something fundamentally different. We are building AI directly into the heart of the network,” he said.

The company said future AI-powered capabilities could include call transcription, multilingual conversation summaries, conference call assistance and AI agents capable of completing tasks such as booking cabs or scheduling appointments. In all these innovations, the company emphasised that user consent and privacy would remain central to these services, especially for payments and other sensitive actions.

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AI integrated into the network

Besides, Reliance Intelligence will introduce a suite of AI-powered services aimed at different segments of users. The company unveiled JioBharatIQ, an AI companion designed for everyday users; JioVyapar to assist small businesses; JioHealth IQ for healthcare-related services; JioLearn IQ for education; and JioKrishi IQ to help farmers make better decisions. The company said that all these offerings are being built around a common principle that AI must be easy to use, affordable, and trustworthy.

The company also announced that the MyJio app will evolve into a personal AI agent capable of assisting users with tasks such as onboarding, eSIM activation and customer support. For connected homes, Reliance introduced JioHome and JioTeleFrame, a platform designed to host multiple AI agents for shopping, entertainment and smart-home experiences in Indian languages.

Most importantly, the company sees AI as the next growth engine that will drive productivity and job creation and will be key to its future export strategy. The company said technologies developed through Reliance Intelligence could become a major pillar of India’s digital export strategy. These announcements build on Jio’s scale, which now serves more than 524 million users and has over 268 million 5G subscribers. Reliance believes this user base, combined with its infrastructure investments and partnerships, can help accelerate AI adoption across India.

With its latest AI push, the company seems to be attempting to replicate the impact Jio had on mobile internet by making AI accessible at scale and embedding it into everyday services for consumers and businesses alike.