Adobe announces AI agents and tools for creatives, deeper integration with Google and Microsoft

Adobe Inc., on Tuesday, November 10, announced a series of launches at its Adobe Max, dubbed the world’s largest creativity conference. The company has introduced an array of developments related to creativity, productivity and customer experiences across its suite of services. It announced new agents and tools in Adobe Firefly, Creative Cloud, and Adobe GenStudio aimed at creative professionals.

The software giant said that it is expanding Adobe Creative Agent across Creative Cloud and Adobe Firefly. This will enable users to hand off complex, multi-step tasks and spend more time on the style and vision that could make their work unique. Adobe is also previewing local MCP integrations for Creative Cloud tools, which will allow creative professionals to use third-party agents that they already deploy to make changes in their native project files across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, and After Effects. Meanwhile, for companies, Adobe introduced CX Enterprise Coworker into GenStudio, allowing marketing and creative teams to accelerate campaigns and deliver on-brand content at scale with agents.

In Adobe Firefly, the company has introduced a new way to work, combining creative tools for video, audio, image and design. It also brings together top industry AI models and Adobe Creative Agent in one place so creators of all experience levels execute their ideas with speed and ease. Adobe is also delivering new tools, agents, and performance upgrades across its Creative Cloud. These include Relight in Photoshop and Colour Mode in Premiere, which help creators work more efficiently with precision and control.

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Another highlight of the announcements is Adobe’s deeper partnerships with Google and Microsoft that build on its collaboration with Anthropic and OpenAI. These partnerships demonstrate how Adobe continues to expand and how users can access its trusted tools. Adobe said that it is putting its creative and productivity tools in more Google products and experiences, also adding Google’s latest frontier AI models to Adobe’s tools and exploring new AI-powered editing capabilities for Photoshop in Google DeepMind. On the other hand, with Microsoft, Adobe is offering optimised versions of Photoshop, Premiere, After Effects, and Substance 3D Painter (beta) for high-performance Arm-based Windows PCs, and access to Adobe Express’s instant and easy creation tools in Microsoft Photos on Windows.

What’s new with Firefly?

Adobe’s AI Creative Studio, Firefly, gets new video, image and design tools, top industry AI models and an expanded Adobe Creative Agent. The company said that creators often rely on multiple apps, AI models and subscriptions to execute their vision; however, this makes it difficult to move seamlessly from one project to another.

With Adobe Firefly now expanding into AI Creative Studio, it is giving creators access to the industry’s top models from Adobe, Topaz Labs and partners including ByteDance, Google, Kling, OpenAI, ElevenLabs and more, along with the Adobe Creative Agent as a creative partner.

Some of the notable innovations in Adobe Firefly include Adobe Creative Agent, Always-on Agent, Firefly Video, Firefly Design (beta), Firefly Image, Quick Actions, Firefly Graph (beta), and Firefly Builder (private beta).

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For Creative Cloud Tools, Adobe is introducing agents and new innovations that offer professionals more precision, control and choice. According to the company, this could be useful for creative professionals who are constantly required to deliver more, faster, and across more mediums while maintaining the precision, quality, and control their work demands. The new additions combine agents, powerful editing tools, and performance enhancements. New innovations in Creative Cloud include Adobe Creative Agent, Local MCP Integrations, new features and performance enhancements, and Topaz Labs models.

On the other hand, for marketing and creative teams, Adobe GenStudio allows them to produce content for different audiences, channels and markets while maintaining brand consistency. The new innovations in Adobe GenStudio include agentic partners across campaigns, automated brand adherence, agentic ideation and planning, and governed creative workflows.