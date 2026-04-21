Adobe introduces CX Enterprise at Summit 2026, bets big on agentic AI for CX

Adobe, on Monday, April 20, introduced Adobe CX Enterprise at the ongoing Adobe Summit. The new platform is an end-to-end agentic AI system that aims to simplify how businesses manage their customer lifecycle. Be it acquiring and engaging prospects or driving conversion and lasting loyalty, Adobe CX Enterprise is claimed to be reliable, auditable, and has the ability to understand context.

The new offerings in CX Enterprise will include new agents across Adobe applications, an agent skills catalogue, developer tools, and Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker. The new AI system was unveiled at the Adobe Summit 2026, the company’s largest conference focused on CXO, held in Las Vegas, the US.