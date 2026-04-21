Adobe introduces CX Enterprise at Summit 2026, bets big on agentic AI for CX

Adobe, on Monday, April 20, introduced Adobe CX Enterprise at the ongoing Adobe Summit. The new platform is an end-to-end agentic AI system that aims to simplify how businesses manage their customer lifecycle. Be it acquiring and engaging prospects or driving conversion and lasting loyalty, Adobe CX Enterprise is claimed to be reliable, auditable, and has the ability to understand context.
The new offerings in CX Enterprise will include new agents across Adobe applications, an agent skills catalogue, developer tools, and Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker. The new AI system was unveiled at the Adobe Summit 2026, the company’s largest conference focused on CXO, held in Las Vegas, the US.
“Adobe CX Enterprise enables businesses to scale agentic AI with a fully customisable solution that is tailored to the needs of their organisation, moving teams beyond AI experiments to tangible business outcomes,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president, Customer Experience Orchestration Business, Adobe.
Since Customer Experience Orchestration (CXO) is undergoing a transformation in the agentic AI era, businesses are moving past isolated AI use cases and focusing on agentic enterprises to boost customer experiences and accelerate business outcomes. Adobe has been a leader in driving modern marketing innovation, and with its new CX Enterprise, Adobe extends its leadership into the agentic era, endowing a new range of intelligent systems to businesses.
According to the company, CX Enterprise can help companies scale impactful, personalised customer experiences so that interactions reflect brand guidelines consistently. The platform is powered by Adobe Brand Intelligence, a reasoning engine that captures evolving brand signals, along with Adobe Engagement Intelligence, a decisioning engine optimised for customer lifetime value to enable personalisation at scale.
“This end-to-end solution fits naturally into any environment, built to work alongside tools across leading AI platforms with seamless interoperability.”
The latest offering from Adobe is in line with its commitment to an open, interoperable ecosystem with multiple access points and forward-deployed engineers allowing for tailored solutions to real workflows. Besides, the CX Enterprise comes with a composable architecture that is compatible with various technology stacks, allowing flexibility and control to businesses. It also extends agentic skills and workflows across Adobe and partner solutions from Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Google Cloud, IBM, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and OpenAI, enabling businesses to leverage advanced AI capabilities and integrate seamlessly with their existing systems.