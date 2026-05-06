Adobe and OpenAI integrate ChatGPT ads into GenStudio for Performance Marketing

Adobe and OpenAI, on Wednesday, May 6, announced an integration between Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing and ChatGPT to empower marketers. With this, marketers can now create brand-approved ad content and launch them in ChatGPT with a single click.
Earlier, marketers followed a predictable model with similar results in every channel and they followed build, launch, measure, and repeat cycle. However, conversational interface with ChatGPT brings greater customisation. Instead of searching in fragments, users can now describe their requirements with context, constraints, and purchase intent.
This is not a gradual advancement, but a shift in the quality of signals. Both companies understand what marketers have already observed – conversational interfaces are evolving into a performance marketing channel that requires a distinct creative and operational model.
With OpenAI’s latest announcement that ChatGPT has now reached more than 900 million weekly active users, Businesses on Adobe have a chance to connect with users at an unmatched scale.
GenStudio for Performance Marketing now allows direct ads to assemble and activate ChatGPT. In practice, teams can now generate a ChatGPT ad by selecting the brand, product, and persona, choosing accepted creatives from Adobe Experience Manager Assets or other digital asset management (DAM) tools, explaining a prompt based on campaign requirements, and generating ad variations. And, all of this is taking place within the review and approval workflow in Adobe Workfront.
According to the tech companies, the system is designed to balance two forces – creative approved templates, brand compliance, and review and approval workflows for governance; and copy, imagery, and ad variants tuned to user intent.
The outcome is speed without sacrificing control. When it comes to enterprise teams,the fundamentals remain unchanged meaning ad creation must stay on-brand, activation must be governed, and performance should be measurable.
Meanwhile, Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing starts with brand integrity. Templates, locked elements, and guardrails to ensure every asset is compliant and on-brand by default.
ChatGPT, as a channel, is not managed in isolation, but alongside platforms like Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google, Amazon, and others, all within a unified system for performance marketing.And, these unified systems increase performance speed.
“Our early testing of ads in ChatGPT has shown that contextually relevant creative drives stronger engagement, but the operational lift to produce it at scale has been the constraint. GenStudio for Performance Marketing’s integration with ChatGPT removes that constraint — what took us days now takes minutes.” Pat Brown, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing-Growth, Analytics, Platform, Adobe
ChatGPT ads are now available to all users of Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, enabling marketers to use brand-approved templates built on Adobe Express with locked and editable elements, create ad variations with AI-generated copy and images within brand guidelines, access approved assets from Adobe Experience Manager or third-party DAM platforms, review and approve campaigns through native Adobe Workfront integration, and directly activate approved ads on ChatGPT from within GenStudio.
The ChatGPT integration is part of a broader wave of innovations in GenStudio for Performance Marketing aimed at giving marketers continuous control over performance, not just campaign launches.
(This article has been curated by Seekriti Saha, who is an intern with The Indian Express.)