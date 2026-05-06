Adobe and OpenAI integrate ChatGPT ads into GenStudio for Performance Marketing

Adobe and OpenAI, on Wednesday, May 6, announced an integration between Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing and ChatGPT to empower marketers. With this, marketers can now create brand-approved ad content and launch them in ChatGPT with a single click.

Earlier, marketers followed a predictable model with similar results in every channel and they followed build, launch, measure, and repeat cycle. However, conversational interface with ChatGPT brings greater customisation. Instead of searching in fragments, users can now describe their requirements with context, constraints, and purchase intent.

This is not a gradual advancement, but a shift in the quality of signals. Both companies understand what marketers have already observed – conversational interfaces are evolving into a performance marketing channel that requires a distinct creative and operational model.