Adobe and NVIDIA partner to build AI tools for creators and marketers

Adobe and NVIDIA have announced a new partnership focused on the creation, management, and delivery of content. The partnership is centred on developing the next generation of AI-powered tools, which will include the advanced versions of Adobe’s Firefly models.
As part of the partnership, Adobe intends to improve Firefly through the application of NVIDIA’s computing technology. This will result in better control, accuracy, and efficiency for users in design, video, and marketing.
The companies will leverage their capabilities, Adobe in creative software and NVIDIA in computing, to create tools that are efficient in dealing with tasks, such as image, video, and content creation.
Another key focus of the partnership is the development of what are being called “agentic workflows.” These are AI-driven systems that can perform tasks on behalf of users, helping speed up processes like content creation, campaign planning and production.
These tools are intended to help users by automating tasks, organising content, and generating ideas. For business users, this could mean quicker turnaround times and more personalised marketing campaigns.
The company is also reportedly working on integrating this AI tech into its popular tools, such as those used to edit documents, images, and videos.
The partnership will also explore new ways to create digital content using 3D technology. One concept being developed is “digital twins.” This refers to virtual products based on their physical counterparts.
The virtual products could be used for marketing purposes. This way, brands could produce images and ads for their products without having to do photoshoots each time.
NVIDIA’s role in the partnership is to provide the infrastructure to support these AI tools. It can also potentially enable Adobe to improve the speed and performance of its applications. This can enable faster rendering, smoother editing, and better overall performance.
Through this collaboration, Adobe and NVIDIA are aiming to enable the creative and marketing industries for the next phase of digital transformation. By combining AI with existing tools, they hope to simplify workflows and open new possibilities for content creation.