Adobe and NVIDIA partner to build AI tools for creators and marketers

The partnership will also explore new ways to create digital content using 3D technology. One concept being developed is “digital twins.” This refers to virtual products based on their physical counterparts. (Image: Adobe)

Adobe and NVIDIA have announced a new partnership focused on the creation, management, and delivery of content. The partnership is centred on developing the next generation of AI-powered tools, which will include the advanced versions of Adobe’s Firefly models.

As part of the partnership, Adobe intends to improve Firefly through the application of NVIDIA’s computing technology. This will result in better control, accuracy, and efficiency for users in design, video, and marketing.

The companies will leverage their capabilities, Adobe in creative software and NVIDIA in computing, to create tools that are efficient in dealing with tasks, such as image, video, and content creation.