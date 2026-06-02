99% of CEOs expect AI-driven job cuts within 2 years, survey finds

Companies are rapidly integrating AI into their operations, with executives overwhelmingly expecting the technology to reshape jobs and reduce staffing needs in the near future. (Image for representation: Magnific)

Artificial Intelligence is expected to reshape workplaces dramatically over the next two years, with nearly all corporate leaders anticipating workforce reductions as companies accelerate AI adoption.

According to a new global survey by consulting firm Mercer, more than 99 per cent of executives believe AI will lead to at least some reduction in employee headcount within the next two years.

The study surveyed around 12,000 people worldwide, including senior executives, human resources professionals and employees.

The findings highlight how rapidly AI is becoming a central focus for business leaders. Nearly 98% of executives said they are planning organisational changes over the next two years, with many looking at ways to integrate AI and automation into their operations.