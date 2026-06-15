These 5 workplace skills are hardest for AI to replace, new study finds

Leadership, teamwork, and emotional intelligence may remain among the hardest professional skills to automate amid the ongoing AI boom, according to a June 2026 GoHumanize study on future-proof workplace skills.
The study examined 60 professional skills to assess which abilities are likely to remain valuable as AI adoption grows across industries. It found that skills requiring social interaction, judgement, and contextual understanding ranked higher in ‘future-proofing’ than technical or process-driven tasks.
Leadership emerged as the most difficult skill for AI to replace. Machines can automate only around 31 per cent of what chief executives and leaders typically do at work, according to the study. Leadership scored highly because it involves reading situations, motivating teams, and making crucial judgment calls, areas where AI systems continue to face limitations, it found.
Collaboration and teamwork ranked second, with researchers pointing to the continued need for human interaction in workplace settings. The study noted that teamwork appeared in nearly four million job listings, indicating strong employer demand for that skill amid rapid advances in AI and automation. The study further found that working effectively with others involves recognising interpersonal dynamics and building trust, capabilities that remain difficult for machines to replicate.
Negotiation ranked third on the list of skills that are least vulnerable to automation. While AI tools may increasingly assist with preparation, research, and information gathering, the report suggested that closing deals often require intuition, persuasion and trust-building. Nearly 2.8 million job postings referenced negotiation as a key requirement, according to the findings.
Coaching and mentoring also featured among the top skills AI may struggle to replace. The study said these capabilities depend on understanding individual behaviour, emotions, and motivations, particularly in areas such as education, human resources, and sports management. Public speaking completed the top five, with researchers arguing that credibility and real-time persuasion continue to rely heavily on human presence.
The broader findings suggest that people-centric capabilities may remain valuable even as technical workflows become increasingly automated. Notably, the study found that data analysis, despite strong employer demand, ranked among the easier skills for AI to automate because of its rule-based nature.
The research assessed skills across four parameters: employer importance, frequency in job listings, automation potential, and dependence on human traits such as emotion, ethics and judgment. Skills involving social connection and decision-making generally ranked higher, while those centred on data processing and structured procedures ranked lower.
Commenting on the findings, the founder of GoHumanize said educational systems may need to adapt to changing workplace demands, arguing that technical abilities based on predictable patterns are becoming easier for AI systems to learn. They added that skills requiring human presence, interpersonal understanding, and contextual judgment may offer stronger long-term job security.
The findings come amid growing concerns over the impact of automation on employment, with industries increasingly integrating AI into routine and analytical tasks while continuing to rely on human oversight in management and communication-heavy roles.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)