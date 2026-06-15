These 5 workplace skills are hardest for AI to replace, new study finds

Leadership and teamwork are among the skills AI may struggle to replace, according to a GoHumanize study. (Image: Unsplash)

Leadership, teamwork, and emotional intelligence may remain among the hardest professional skills to automate amid the ongoing AI boom, according to a June 2026 GoHumanize study on future-proof workplace skills.

The study examined 60 professional skills to assess which abilities are likely to remain valuable as AI adoption grows across industries. It found that skills requiring social interaction, judgement, and contextual understanding ranked higher in ‘future-proofing’ than technical or process-driven tasks.

Leadership emerged as the most difficult skill for AI to replace. Machines can automate only around 31 per cent of what chief executives and leaders typically do at work, according to the study. Leadership scored highly because it involves reading situations, motivating teams, and making crucial judgment calls, areas where AI systems continue to face limitations, it found.