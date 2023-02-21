5 ways ChatGPT can help you land your dream job

Working your dream job is extremely fulfilling but landing that role usually involves going through multiple processes like writing cover letters and nailing interviews, which isn’t exactly a piece of cake. Things get especially stressful when opportunities are many but time is limited. Helping with this problem is ChatGPT – everyone knows now that the AI chatbot can write essays for you, but did you know that you can also use it to land your dream job? Here’s how.

Analyse job descriptions

With thousands of opportunities on job listing sites and platforms like LinkedIn at any given time, reading those lengthy descriptions can be a pain. Sure, you can always skim through them quickly but what if you miss important bits?

ChatGPT comes in handy for this task, helping you pull useful bits from lengthy job descriptions and responsibilities. Just input “Highlight the 3 most important responsibilities from this job description:” followed by the job description and watch the chatbot work its AI magic in seconds to provide an intelligent summary.

Tailor your resume

After you’ve got your crosshairs set on a job that reads tailor-made for you, it’s time to write that perfect resume. The more advanced the job you’re applying for, the more you may have to personalise your resume to up your chances. The resume you used for an earlier application may not cut it for the next.

Paste something like the following to personalise your resume for a target role:

“Personalise my resume for this [Job title] role at [Company]

This is the job description: [Paste job description]

And here is my resume: [Paste resume]”

Note that you may need to format your prompt on a text editing app before pasting since hitting Enter on ChatGPT sends your prompt.

Optimise your resume further

If you boast a lengthy list of skills and achievements, then shortening them into bullet points can be challenging. Keeping a resume as crisp and as straight to the point as possible is vital to ensure that HR actually reads it all.

Simply list down your achievements then ask ChatGPT to rewrite it in more compelling language with a prompt that goes like “Please rewrite this as bullets using compelling language and measurable metrics from this resume: [Paste Resume].”

Write a cover letter

With the resume out of the way, the next pain point is a cover letter. Being succinct is again crucial here. Think of it this way – a hiring manager should be able to read your letter at a glance.

Paste the prompt below into ChatGPT to personalise your resume for a target role:

“Write a personalised cover letter for this [Job Title] role at [Company]

This is the job description: [Paste job description]

And here is my resume: [Paste resume]”

Prepare for interviews

After you’ve cleared the initial elimination process, ChatGPT can help you anticipate questions that may be asked during your interview so that you can prepare better. Just ask:

“What are the 15 most common questions companies ask when interviewing for [Job title]?”

ChatGPT can also help you answer those questions. Copy one of them and ask:

“Generate an answer for this interview question: [Insert question]”

The AI chatbot can also help you better understand what companies are looking for in a candidate so that you can sell yourself better in an interview:

“What specific skills and experience should I talk about in the interview for [Job title]?”

Now that you know how to use ChatGPT to brighten your prospects, good luck with that job application!