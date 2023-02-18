10 ways ChatGPT can boost your business, create awareness

Ever since OpenAI unveiled its AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, the world is no longer the same. Based on OpenAI’s GPT-3 family of large language models, the chatbot became a worldwide phenomenon in a short time.

This widespread acceptance of the chatbot is owing to its ability to offer instant responses that are human-like and comprehensible. After it was launched in November last year, the chatbot emerged as a handy tool for professionals from a variety of industries.

ChatGPT has triggered polarised reactions since its launch with some raving about it, and some critiquing. Many have already written extolling the benefits of the AI chatbot for individual users, here we attempt to throw some light on how ChatGPT can help your business scale up.

1. Quick market research

For any company to succeed, market research is crucial. From setting up the business to ensuring that it thrives over time, market research plays an important role. It not only gives your business a sense of direction but also keeps your business abreast with the latest developments in the world. It is a meticulous job and professionals are always on the lookout for tools that can help them in conducting market research. ChatGPT seems to be a game changer in this domain. The chatbot that combines natural language processing and machine learning can help in analysing and condensing large amounts of data and offer insights on the target audience to help companies chart their marketing strategies.

2. Apt product descriptions

Writing the perfect description for products can come naturally to some, but to some, it can be a daunting task. This often leads businesses to rely on basic descriptions that are more likely to robe the sheen from the product offerings. Another option most companies prefer is to outsource such tasks. However, with ChatGPT, companies can generate effective descriptions quickly. This will not only save time but will also be a cost-effective alternative to outsourcing. Earlier, AI writing was viewed as something that lacked substance. However, ChatGPT’s humanish responses seem to dispel such worries.

3. The perfect sales pitch

So much goes into a sales pitch. After all, it is likely to be the customer’s first in-person experience with your product or company. Sales pitch offers the best way to build a connection with your target audience, and hence it is equally important to make a good impression. When it comes to sales pitch ideas, one is likely to hit the wall with an exhausted imagination. With ChatGPT, the opportunities are boundless. Ask the chatbot to spin a sales pitch and wait for it to unfold. While the responses may not always be perfect but can give enough fodder to fuel your ideas. The chatbot will not only deliberate on a sales pitch for your products and services, but it will also help you gauge how your offering may help the consumer.

4. Brochures and newsletters made easy

For businesses, regularly publishing newsletters lets them create awareness around the company, its products, and its services. Regardless of the ever-changing market trends and new media, newsletters, mostly email newsletters, are going to persist as they offer a certain consistency and effectiveness to business communications. ChatGPT can help companies prepare monthly newsletters based on all the latest updates on their websites and other business information fed. Similarly, brochures act as a snapshot of your business. It gives all the vital information related to your business in the most convenient way. Deploy ChatGPT to create a brochure that visitors can download. One can simply give the AI chatbot company and product details and let it write an effective brochure.

5. Translation & multi-language content

Businesses are no longer constrained by boundaries. In the age of technology, companies are increasingly attempting to create a global footprint. Be it through products or partnerships, businesses are increasingly looking for ways to expand their reach. And for this, translation services play an important role. Translation lets companies communicate and exchange ideas with parties from different countries. ChatGPT, with its prowess in natural languages, can come as a handy tool to translate any document. Asian or European customers, ask ChatGPT for your documents. The AI chatbot can help you translate your business brochures, emailers, or web content into various languages to suit your target audience.

6. Flashcards for the big meeting

Entrepreneurs are mostly seen in and out of meetings. Some are planned, while some may be impromptu making it a bit more tricky. Sometimes one may be required to meet an executive at a short notice, leaving no room for gathering details about the individual. ChatGPT can help in quickly gaining information, essentially everything about them available in the public domain. Microsoft is expected to unveil its new Teams with ChatGPT integrated. And, once that happens, users will be able to get access to automatic meeting notes and a host of other features to efficiently manage their meetings.

7. Job listings and training

Hiring the right people is vital for any business to succeed. To hire the best talent, companies need to put forth well-written job descriptions that elucidate the company’s expectations and how it can nurture professionals. A lucid job listing will give candidates a better understanding of the job role, skills, and experience needed, and is more likely to attract the most qualified talents. ChatGPT can compose the perfect ad for job listings along with full descriptions for each position. Similarly, the AI chatbot can also assist companies in creating training materials for various products and services.

8. Memos and quotes

Creating monthly financial reports or organising the sales timeline and open orders can get tedious. With ChatGPT, businesses can efficiently manage their financial statements and track the progress of projects. The AI chatbot can also help companies in creating a monthly memo based on information gathered from financial statements. When it comes to quotes, ChatGPT can work with ERP systems and help businesses generate quotes based on relevant pricing.

9. HR functions

With an ever-changing landscape of business functions, HR departments need to create relevant policies. Be it policy framework surrounding the use of social media, or workplace harassment, ChatGPT can help companies to draft policies. It can help companies draft relevant policies in the most timely and cost-effective manner. Besides, ChatGPT can also act as an advisor when it comes to tricky situations. For example, in case of dispute, exploitation, or harassment one can simply ask ChatGPT to give tips on handling such delicate matters.

10. Customer support

Gone are the days, when businesses would spend large sums of money on customer support mechanisms. ChatGPT has effectively replaced the need for customer service representatives. Now, customer queries or concerns can be handled by representatives using the AI chatbot as it can almost instantly suggest solutions. Companies can also integrate ChatGPT into their applications encouraging consumers to use it directly. Moreover, ChatGPT can also be used as a customer service agent to answer frequently asked questions.