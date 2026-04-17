Apple’s iPhone shipments in China surge 20% in Q1, data shows

The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia, Bengaluru. (File Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Apple’s iPhone shipments surged 20 per cent in China in the first quarter, for the strongest growth among major vendors, despite an overall decline as rising prices of memory chips boosted costs, data from Counterpoint Research showed.

Overall smartphone shipments dropped 4 per cent in the world’s largest smartphone market in the ⁠period ​from January to March, hit by supply chain disruptions and the soaring chip prices.

But telecoms giant Huawei and Apple, the two largest vendors in the market, bucked the trend, reporting growth of ​2 per cent ​and 20 per cent respectively.

“As most rivals raise prices, ⁠Apple stands out for value, with Chinese consumers knowing its products last at least three years,” Ivan ‌Lam, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research.