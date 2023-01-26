Apple’s future MacBook could have a full-sized side-to-side trackpad, hints patent

Dell recently announced a laptop with an infinite trackpad — the XPS 13 Plus, which we also reviewed and found very practical. It now looks like Apple is also working on similar technology, according to a patent. Apple has filed a new patent at US Patent & Trademark Office related to the trackpad design and the same has been found by patently Apple. The patent imagines a whole new concept for the MacBook, which looks similar to the infinite trackpad on the recently launched Dell XPS 13 Plus and the LG Gram style, which was recently showcased at CES 2023.

This could mean the entire second half of the Macbook could feature a glass body. The trackpad is also said to have a lot of haptic engines, which should help mimic a physical clickable feeling. This would also open up a lot of new functionalities, which will further improve the usability of the large-sized trackpad.

Also read | MacBook Pro 2021 review: The perfect pandemic laptop

The patent also says that spreading the locally flexible reasons on the trackpad could help the company further reduce the thickness of the notebook when compared to the current MacBook design.

Apple patent with large glass trackpad (Image credit: Patently Apple) Apple patent with large glass trackpad (Image credit: Patently Apple)

Apple MacBooks are known for their trackpad

When it comes to laptop trackpads, MacBooks are always ahead of the competition. From multi-gesture support to the haptic feel, the MacBooks just deliver a premium user experience and no Windows laptop comes close to it.

Apple’s recent patent confirms that the company is already working on improving the same. Do note that, companies like Apple file a lot of patents and only a few of those patents will make their way into the final product. Hence, there is no confirmation that Apple will indeed launch a laptop with this large glass trackpad.