Apple might update AirPods Max and HomePod mini in second half of 2024

Apple launched its first-ever wireless headphones in December 2020. Called AirPods Max, these headphones are still one of the best noise-cancelling headphones. According to a recent tweet by the known Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might update its audio product line-up sometime in the second half of 2024.

He also said that in addition to a new version of the AirPods Max and HomePod mini, Apple might also unveil a pocket-friendly version of AirPods, which may be called ‘AirPods Lite’. These truly wireless earbuds are expected to cost somewhere under $100 and will essentially be a trimmed-down version of the current AirPods. Some rumours also suggest that in the meantime, Apple will refresh the AirPods Max colour line-up.

(1/2)

I predict Apple’s next important acoustic product refresh time is will be in 2H24-1H25. The following new products will likely start mass production in 2H24 at the earliest.

1. HomePod mini 2.

2. AirPods Max 2.

3. AirPods low-cost version. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 3, 2023

All the aforementioned audio products are expected to enter mass manufacturing sometime in the second half of 2024 and might reach customers either by the end of the year or in early 2025.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

Like AirPods Max, the HomePod mini was also launched in November 2020 and hasn’t been updated since. Recently, the tech giant enabled the temperature and humidity sensors on the HomePod Mini with a software update, following which the company increased the price of the product in India by Rs 1,000, with some European countries also witnessing a price hike.