Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Apple might update AirPods Max and HomePod mini in second half of 2024

These truly wireless earbuds are expected to cost somewhere under $100 and will essentially be a trimmed-down version of the current AirPods

AirPods MaxApple launched AirPods Max and HomePod mini the second half in 2020. (Express Photo)

Apple launched its first-ever wireless headphones in December 2020. Called AirPods Max, these headphones are still one of the best noise-cancelling headphones. According to a recent tweet by the known Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might update its audio product line-up sometime in the second half of 2024.

He also said that in addition to a new version of the AirPods Max and HomePod mini, Apple might also unveil a pocket-friendly version of AirPods, which may be called ‘AirPods Lite’. These truly wireless earbuds are expected to cost somewhere under $100 and will essentially be a trimmed-down version of the current AirPods. Some rumours also suggest that in the meantime, Apple will refresh the AirPods Max colour line-up.

All the aforementioned audio products are expected to enter mass manufacturing sometime in the second half of 2024 and might reach customers either by the end of the year or in early 2025.

Like AirPods Max, the HomePod mini was also launched in November 2020 and hasn’t been updated since. Recently, the tech giant enabled the temperature and humidity sensors on the HomePod Mini with a software update, following which the company increased the price of the product in India by Rs 1,000, with some European countries also witnessing a price hike.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 18:14 IST
