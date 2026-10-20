Apple teases new launches next week, hints at Mac-focused announcements

“Can’t wait to Pro and tell next week,” wrote Apple’s SVP of marketing Greg Joswiak, hinting at the launch of new products next week. Apple is expected to introduce updated MacBook Pro models, iMacs and a new iPad mini. The highly anticipated launch is expected to include Apple’s first-ever MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen.

The launch is expected to take place in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 28, beginning at 10 am PT. Unlike the usual Apple keynote, the announcements are likely to take place through press releases, followed by hands-on sessions for the media.

Can’t wait to pro and tell next week. https://t.co/3wUkxwq35i — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 19, 2026

Based on earlier reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is preparing to introduce four products – a high-end MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen, an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro backed by the powerful M6 chip, an updated iMac with the M6 chip, and a new iPad mini featuring an OLED display. The devices are reportedly going on sale on November 6.

OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro

The OLED MacBook Pro is expected to be the highlight at the launch, bringing a monumental update to Apple’s professional laptop range since its 2021 redesign. According to reports, the new display technology could offer deeper blacks, improved contrast and richer colours compared with the mini-LED panels used in current high-end MacBook Pro models.

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The touchscreen could also signal a shift in Apple’s approach to the Mac. The company has, so far, resisted touchscreens on its laptops by arguing that the Mac’s keyboard and trackpad provide a more suitable experience. However, the rumoured model is expected to feature both, with touch serving as an additional way to interact with macOS.

Some reports also claim that Apple could replace the existing display notch with a Dynamic Island-style interface, similar to the one on iPhones. Other reported changes include a redesigned internal layout to reduce weight and a reinforced hinge to minimise screen movement during touch interactions.

The OLED models are likely to retain the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors rather than move to the M6 generation. They could also command a premium price over existing MacBook Pro models.

M6-powered MacBook Pro and iMac

Meanwhile, Apple is also expected to update its entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip. Built using a 2-nanometre manufacturing process, the processor is expected to offer improvements in performance and power efficiency. The laptop is likely to retain the current design, positioning it as a performance-focused alternative to the more expensive OLED models. The iMac, which last received an update in 2024, could also get the M6 processor alongside new colour options. A major redesign or an OLED display is not expected in this update.

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On the other hand, the next-generation iPad mini is expected to receive a more substantial upgrade, with an OLED display and the A20 Pro processor. Other changes may include slimmer bezels, a front camera positioned along the landscape edge, Wi-Fi 7 support and improved water resistance. Apple could also upgrade the tablet’s memory and speaker system. However, it remains unclear whether the new iPad mini will support a 120Hz refresh rate or retain a 60Hz display.

Apple has not officially confirmed the specifications, pricing or availability of the anticipated devices.