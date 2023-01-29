scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Apple’s big Spring event 2023: Here’s what to expect

Apple is likely to announce its first AR/VR headset at its Spring 2023 event, and here are the details regarding the same.

Apple's very first physical event of 2023 could take place in March (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)
Apple surprised everyone with a mac event in January and the company will soon come back with another event, where, it would announce the most anticipated Apple products of this year, which could also include Apple’s very first VR headset and more.

While we might not get to see the latest iPhones at least until October and the next version of iOS, watchOS and macOS until WWDC 2023, the spring 2023 event will showcase some new products.

When will Apple’s spring 2023 event take place?

According to leaks and speculations, Apple’s spring event will take place in the third week of March, probably on March 25th, where, the company will unveil a lot of new products, including the most anticipated Reality Pro VR/AR headset. This is also said to be the first physical event of this year, where, the event will probably take place at Steve Jobs theatre at Apple Park with a live audience and it will also be live-streamed on Apple’s official website, YouTube, and Twitter.

Apple spring 2023 event: What to expect

Given the new iPhone announcement is still a few months away and the company recently unveiled its MacBook Pro series of laptops, this spring event is likely to be dedicated to Apple’s entry into the world of virtual reality and augmented reality. During the event, Tim Cook is likely to go through Apple’s entire lineup of products and then talk about the world of AR, and VR, and how it could change the whole perspective of the world.

Apple spring 2023 event: Timings

Like most Apple events, the spring 2023 event is likely to begin at 10:30 PM. The event could last for around an hour, where, Apple will showcase various software and hardware capabilities of its very first VR headset.

