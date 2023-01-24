If you own an iPhone running on iOS 16, then Apple just released a software update to make your device more stable and secure. iOS 16.3 is the latest stable iPhone OS from Apple that fixes a few bugs and introduces a lot of new features, allowing users to enable 2-factor authentication using a physical security key.

The iOS 16.3 update is around 600MB in size for those who are already on iOS 16.2. This update includes all the new security features that Apple recently announced to make iPhone and other devices a bit more secure with features like end-to-end encryption on iCloud, physical key-based 2-factor authentication, and an improved emergency SOS feature.

Besides, iOS 16.3 also introduces two new unity wallpapers, which can be accessed from the settings menu and the lock screen. Here are a few things that you need to know about the latest iOS 16.3 software update. Apple has also released watchOS 9.3 for select Apple Watch models.

Which iPhone models support iOS 16.3 update?

All iPhones that support iOS 16 are eligible for iOS 16.3 update. Hence, the iOS 16.3 update can also be installed even on the iPhone 8 and the 2nd Gen iPhone SE. Similarly, iOS 16.3 can be installed on all the iPhones launched on or after iPhone 8. Do note that, some of the iOS 16.3 features will be limited to the latest models.

How big is iOS 16.3?

For users who are on iOS 16.2, the iOS 16.3 update is around 600MB. If you have an iPhone with 5G support, the update can be downloaded on a cellular or Wi-Fi network. On non-5G iPhones, one needs to download and install iOS 16.3 via a Wi-Fi network.

Should you install iOS 16.3 on your iPhone?

Yes, iOS 16.3 is a stable update and Apple recommends every supported iPhone user to install iOS 16.3 update. Besides adding new capabilities, iOS 16.3 also stabilises the whole user experience, hence, it is best to install the latest available software update not just on iPhones but on all devices.