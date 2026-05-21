Apple rolls out sleep apnea notifications, hearing test tools for Indian users

The new features are aimed at helping users detect potential health conditions from the comfort of their homes. (Image for representation: Apple)

Apple on Thursday, May 21, rolled out two major health-focused features in India. The tech giant is bringing sleep apnea notifications to the Apple Watch and a clinically validated Hearing Test feature to AirPods Pro 3 users.

The new features are aimed at helping users detect potential health conditions from the comfort of their homes, further expanding Apple’s push into preventive healthcare and wellness technologies.

“At Apple, we believe technology should empower people to take control of their health, and that starts with giving users tools to detect conditions they may not even know they have,” said Sumbul Desai.

The sleep apnea notification feature introduces a new metric called Breathing Disturbances on Apple Watch. Using the device’s accelerometer, the feature checks for subtle wrist movements linked to interruptions in normal breathing patterns during sleep.